McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,276. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

