MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Head to Head Review

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -105.18% -106.28% -80.96% ANSYS 22.96% 11.98% 8.64%

Risk and Volatility

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

90.8% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MCX Technologies and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $750,000.00 1.31 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A ANSYS $1.91 billion 10.93 $454.63 million $5.21 45.94

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MCX Technologies and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ANSYS 2 6 3 0 2.09

ANSYS has a consensus target price of $277.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Summary

ANSYS beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

