Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 102951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

