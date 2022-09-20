Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,445,384.12 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $155.67. 429,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,589. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

