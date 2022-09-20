Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,445,384.12 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92.

Medpace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $155.67. 429,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,589. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

