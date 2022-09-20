Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

