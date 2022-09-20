Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 85,810 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $312.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,729. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $301.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.23 and a 200-day moving average of $340.99.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.