Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 85,810 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
NYSE MA traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $312.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,729. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $301.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.23 and a 200-day moving average of $340.99.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.