Midas (MIDAS) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $30.84 or 0.00163270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $80.40 million and approximately $171,422.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

