Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys Shares of 25,138 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.26% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 2,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.