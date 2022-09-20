Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.68% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.