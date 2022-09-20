Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $307,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,520. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $139.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.