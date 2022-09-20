Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 7,982 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 10,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

