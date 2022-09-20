Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 885,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

