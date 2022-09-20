Milos Bosnjakovic Buys 474,000 Shares of Lykos Metals Limited (ASX:LYK) Stock

Lykos Metals Limited (ASX:LYK – Get Rating) insider Milos Bosnjakovic purchased 474,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,482.00 ($63,973.43).

Lykos Metals Price Performance

About Lykos Metals

(Get Rating)

Lykos Metals Limited focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It intends to explore for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, silver, iron, lead, zinc, barite, molybdenum, and lithium deposits, as well as rare earth metals and precious metals. The company focuses on acquiring 100% interest in the Sinjakovo project, Sockovac project, and Cajnice project located in Republika Srpska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lykos Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lykos Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.