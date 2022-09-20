Mineral Price Hits $0.0024 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Mineral has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Mineral has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $130,249.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mineral Profile

Mineral’s genesis date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

