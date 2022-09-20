MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 214,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.