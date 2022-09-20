MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $329.67. 43,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,474. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.17 and its 200 day moving average is $344.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

