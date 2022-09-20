MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,218. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

