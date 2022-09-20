MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

PYZ traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

