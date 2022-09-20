MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PDBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 205,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.