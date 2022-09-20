Mist Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $918,571.17 and approximately $80,949.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. The official website for Mist is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

