Mizuho Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $360.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

