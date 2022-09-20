Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Target Price to $70.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $47.49 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

