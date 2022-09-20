Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

