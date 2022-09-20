Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $87.66. 65,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

