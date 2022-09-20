Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mpac Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MPAC stock opened at GBX 304 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.17. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £61.99 million and a PE ratio of 779.49.

Insider Activity at Mpac Group

In other Mpac Group news, insider Matthew Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

