Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. 207,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

