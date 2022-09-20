Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.00. 30,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

