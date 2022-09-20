Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE UNP traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.95. 47,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

