Murphy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. 138,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

