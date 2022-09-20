Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,898. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

