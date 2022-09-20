Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 404,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

