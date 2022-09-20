Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.69. 58,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,490. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.