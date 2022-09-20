Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.