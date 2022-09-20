My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004792 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030099 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

