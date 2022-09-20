Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.72

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Nabtesco Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Nabtesco had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.04 million.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.