NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

