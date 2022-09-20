NAOS Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,187.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.52 million and $44,187.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance was first traded on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,516,130 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

