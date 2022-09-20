National Bankshares Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.44.
Empire stock opened at C$36.37 on Friday. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.71 and a 52 week high of C$46.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
