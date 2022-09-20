NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 116,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.51. NCR has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NCR by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NCR by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

