NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Trimmed by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 4.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $349,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. 22,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

