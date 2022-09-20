Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $248.17. 232,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,883. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

