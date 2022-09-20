New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 69,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,302,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

New Gold Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $585.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.