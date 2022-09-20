Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

NWL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 64,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,495. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

