Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.90. 35,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,439,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Newmark Group Stock Down 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Newmark Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
