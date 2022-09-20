Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.90. 35,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,439,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

