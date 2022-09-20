NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,030.00

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTLootBox is www.nftlootbox.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.