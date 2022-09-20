Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

