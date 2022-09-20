Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 2.3 %

Nordson stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.03. The stock had a trading volume of 185,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.59.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.