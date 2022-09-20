Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $488.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.08 and a 200 day moving average of $463.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

