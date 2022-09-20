NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.79

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.79 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 417992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.