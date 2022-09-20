NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) President Ondrej Vlcek Purchases 456,475 Shares

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 5,412,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,396. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

